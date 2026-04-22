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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 April 2026

EC issues notice to Kharge over 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi, seeks explanation within 24 hours

The comment drew a strong response from the BJP, which objected to the use of the word 'terrorist' for the prime minister and sought clarification

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.04.26, 06:59 PM
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge PTI

The Election Commission on Wednesday took “serious note” of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist” and issued him a “stern notice”, officials said.

He has been asked to explain his stand within 24 hours, they said. The notice comes a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

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Kharge made the remarks on Tuesday at a press conference in Chennai while speaking about the BJP and its alliance with the AIADMK. He accused Prime Minister Modi of misusing state machinery and central agencies to pressure Opposition parties.

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Speaking to reporters, he questioned the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP. “How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist... He doesn't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice...”

The comment drew a strong response from the BJP, which objected to the use of the word “terrorist” for the Prime Minister and sought clarification. Kharge later said his words were being read out of context and that he was referring to political conduct.

“He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties,” Kharge said.

The Election Commission has now asked for an explanation within 24 hours. Polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is scheduled tomorrow.

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