Scrap to showpiece: Century-old boat linked to Kochi port architect Robert Bristow restored

What began as a routine scrap deal turned into a journey of preservation for Sajar Sithara, a 53-year-old scrap dealer from Thoppumpady, Kochi.

Along with his brothers, Sajar has restored a century-old teakwood boat once used by British harbour engineer Robert Bristow, the architect of the modern Kochi port.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boat, ML Vasco, was lying abandoned under the ownership of the Cochin Port Trust. In 2010, Sajar and his brothers acquired it in an auction for ₹2 lakh, intending to dismantle and sell it as scrap. But a port worker’s tip changed everything.

Learning about the vessel’s link to Bristow, whose legacy includes the Venduruthy and Mattancherry bridges and the Lotus Club, Sajar had a rethink.

"Their loss is our gain," said Sajar, recalling how he bought Cochin Saga, Bristow's book that sparked his interest in preserving the boat.

"The port trust was not keen to preserve the boat used by Bristow. I bought Cochin Saga, considered an important source of historiography of Kerala. I realised the importance of Vasco. A bit of work to have a copper sheet underneath the boat remains. We also intend to construct a trolley so that Vasco can be dragged easily," said Sajar.

Sajar Sithara with ML Vasco at his yard in Thoppumpady in Kochi

Sajar and his brothers Habeeb, Kabeer and Shabeeb run Sithara Traders, a family scrap business founded by their father Seethi in 1990. After understanding ML Vasco’s historical significance, they spent an additional ₹2.5 lakh on restoration.

ML Vasco, 8.1-mt long and 2-mt wide, however, won’t be returning to water because the costs are "too high". It will be the centrepiece at a new convention centre the family is building in Thoppumpady.

But offers have poured in, including pressure from a well-known jewellery magnate in Kerala, to purchase the restored boat. But Sajar won't part with it.

"Vasco is priceless. I grew up in Kochi, and I feel it’s my duty to preserve what Bristow left behind," he said.

Sajar’s daughter, Amina Fizza, has chosen a different path away from the family business. However, his nephews are keen to carry it forward.

"If we keep Vasco as an exhibit, the next generation will learn about the contributions made by Bristow, who had brought in lots of infrastructure to Kochi, like the first railway bridge, Venduruthy bridge, the bridge across the Vembanad Lake, Mattancherry bridge, and also founded the Lotus Club," Sajar said.