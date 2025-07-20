Dubai flight vs Bengaluru drive? Viral post brings city’s traffic woes back into meme spotlight

Bengaluru’s traffic nightmare was once again thrust into the spotlight after a viral Instagram post claimed that a resident’s journey back home from the airport took longer than her friend’s international flight to Dubai from the city.

The post, shared by food and travel content creators Priyanka and Indrayani, read: “Dropped my friend at Bangalore Airport as she was leaving for Dubai. She reached Dubai, and I'm still stuck in Bangalore's traffic.” The video was captioned “based on true incidents.”

Whether the incident is true or not, the post struck a chord with many and it amassed over 19 million views.

Several users responded with their own horror stories, describing how driving short distances in the city often feels like an endless journey.

One user wrote, “I took a two-hour flight from another state, and it still took me five hours to get home from the Bangalore airport.” Another added, “In Bangalore, 1km by car = 3 hours and 1km by walk = 10 minutes.”

A third user commented, “My sister boarded a last-minute flight to Mangalore, and she reached before I even got home. Not even kidding.”

For many, it wasn’t just a joke. For them, it reflected a growing frustration with the city’s mobility crisis.

Some users questioned the authenticity of the post and accused the creators of exaggerating for reach.

“Six hours from the airport to Hebbal? Doesn’t sound real. Just engagement farming,” a viewer commented.

Despite the divide, the viral post has reignited debate about the state of Bengaluru’s road infrastructure. Known for its tech hubs and pleasant weather, the city is infamous for its traffic congestion, which continues to worsen.

As of 2025, the TomTom Traffic Index ranks Bengaluru as the third slowest city in the world. It takes an average of 34 minutes and 10 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres—an increase from 2023, when the average speed stood at 17.6 km/hr.

The city sees over 2,000 new vehicles registered every day and is home to more than 2.5 million private cars. The mounting pressure on its roads has turned daily commutes into multi-hour affairs, leaving many residents exhausted.