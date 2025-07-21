Teen set on fire by three men airlifted from Bhubaneswar, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

The 16-year-old girl who suffered 75 per cent burns after being allegedly set on fire by three men in an Odisha village was on Sunday airlifted from Bhubaneswar and admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

A green corridor was created from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she was admitted, to the Biju Patnaik Airport to facilitate the smooth movement of the ambulance carrying her.

The girl’s condition is said to be critical.

Three men had allegedly dragged the girl to a riverbank, tied a handkerchief around her mouth and set her ablaze at Bayabara village under Balanga police station in Puri district on Saturday. The village falls under the Nimapara constituency of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida.

Police have neither been able to identify the attackers nor establish the motive behind the crime. Searching for clues, the police on Sunday visited the garage of the victim’s father and his uncle’s home.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Sunday gheraoed Balanga police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

The demonstration turned violent when a group of protesters tried to forcibly enter the police station, setting off a scuffle. Three police platoons have been deployed in the area.

The BJD workers also demanded Parida’s resignation, holding her accountable for the deteriorating law and order and alleging police inaction in the case.

“We have given a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to arrest the accused. Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation. Several individuals are involved in the crime. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, who hails from the area, should immediately step down, taking moral responsibility. The women in our area are unsafe,” said BJD Puri district unit president and senior leader Umakata Samantray.

The police remained tight-lipped.

Director-general of police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania visited the crime scene. “We have some clues. The investigation has reached a crucial stage. This is a sensitive case. The forensic and scientific teams have collected vital evidence from the crime scene. We will brief the media at the appropriate time," Khurania said.

The DGP also met Dukhishyam Senapati at whose house the girl had taken shelter after being set on fire. He briefed the DGP on how the girl had reached his house and recounted her ordeal. The police are trying to locate the whereabouts of the girl’s uncle, who has been missing since Saturday.

Sources said the police were also probing whether a family dispute had prompted the girl to set herself on fire and fabricate the attack. “We are looking into all possible angles. It’s premature to jump to any conclusion at this stage. We will crack the case,” said a senior police officer.