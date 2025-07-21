Odisha government launches 'Shaktishree' to ensure safety, empowerment of girls in campus

The Odisha government has launched a special initiative titled Shaktishree to ensure the safety and empowerment of girls in colleges and universities across the state. The move comes in the wake of severe criticism following the death by self-immolation of a 20-year-old student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore and amid rising crimes against women.

In the last month alone, Odisha has reported at least five rape cases, including three gang rapes — the most horrific being the assault of a college girl on Gopalpur beach in June. The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has described Shaktishree as a “knee-jerk” reaction by the BJP-led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching the scheme on Saturday, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “We are not just responding to incidents—we are building a safer future. Our colleges must become safe havens of learning, not places of fear. The scheme focuses on both the physical and mental well-being of female students in higher education institutions.”

The Shaktishree scheme will be implemented across 16 universities and 730 government and aided colleges. A permanent Shaktishree Empowerment Cell will be established in each institution, to be managed by girl students. One student will be designated as Shaktishree Sathi, while a woman faculty member will serve as the Shaktishree Coordinator. Both will oversee the cell’s operations.

Additionally, the district collector will nominate five eminent working women as Shakti Apas to mentor girl students. The cell will work towards ensuring the safety and empowerment of female students and women faculty members on campus.

A mobile app under the Shaktishree banner will also be introduced to provide students with access to complaint redressal and mental health support. The app will display details of the institution’s Internal Complaint Committee (ICC), its members’ contact information, and allow students to lodge complaints through text, audio, or video. A built-in SOS button will offer immediate assistance. Campuses will also be covered under CCTV surveillance.

The scheme includes a special code of conduct for teaching and non-teaching staff, alongside self-defence training for students under the Shaktishree Actions for Female Empowerment (SAFE) campaign. Awareness programmes on gender equality will be conducted, and institutions will be required to submit annual safety reports to the government.

Reacting to the initiative, BJD spokesperson Santrupt Mishra wrote on X: “This is not only a knee-jerk reaction but also shows a lack of understanding of why the situation is so pathetic in Odisha when it comes to women’s safety. The slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao aur Desh Badhao’ becomes ironic here. Our two girls went to study, and we failed to save them.”

He added, “The Shaktishree initiative is not backed by a well-thought-out plan. How long will it take to create and roll out the training? Where is the capacity to deliver it? And what will happen in the meantime? The BJP government believes that one more slogan, one more logo, will help people forget its failures. But this is Nero fiddling while the core burns. Wake up, Mr CM! Wake up, BJP government of Odisha!”