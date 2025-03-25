Dry-up fear on Nainital lake as water level drops to 4.7 feet amid low rainfall

The water level of the Naini Lake, considered the lifeline of Nainital, has dropped to 4.7 feet, the lowest in five years, causing concern among residents and the authorities.

Scanty rain and snowfall in the tourist town this winter has increased the chances of the lake hitting a record low in the summer months of April, May and June.

Last year, the hill station in Uttarakhand faced a similar situation but the monsoon more than compensated and replenished the lake abundantly, raising its level to 12ft. However, this year, there has been very little rain and snowfall.

Nainital received snowfall only twice last winter — December 9 and January 12 — which was insufficient to replenish the lake, its control room in-charge, Ramesh Gaida, said.

Now, with the water level continuously depleting and the summer and tourist season yet to begin, the situation has become a cause for concern, he said.

The water level usually rises above the 5ft mark in January and February. However, this year, it has dropped to 4.7ft, he said. With a steady drop in water levels, the lake may dry up well before May-June.

Environmentalist Yashpal Rawat attributed the situation to deforestation, unregulated construction in the lake’s catchment area and concretisation of the natural recharge zones, in addition to deficit rain and snowfall. He said the low underground water levels had worsened the situation.

The cutting of Himalayan oak trees, known for their water-retention capacity, for constructions is another reason that has led to this situation, he said.