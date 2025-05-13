Drones for Rath Yatra surveillance: Director-general chairs security review meeting in Puri

Odisha police will use drones and artificial intelligence extensively during the Rath Yatra to control crowds and to manage the huge traffic volume.

Odisha police expect more than 40 lakh devotees during the nine-day Rath Yatra, which will begin on June 27 this year. The coast guard, the Indian Navy, and other central agencies will support the police in strengthening the coastal security of the state.

Director-general of police (DG) YB Khurania and other senior officials reached Puri on Monday and attended a security review meeting.

A Rath Yatra procession in Puri File picture

In the wake of the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, security for the shrine has been enhanced. The administration has also decided to deploy Vajra Yaan, equipped with modern weapons and backed by elite commandos, to safeguard the temple.

Considering the possibility of infiltrators using the sea route to sneak into Puri, the police have also tightened security along its coastline, intensifying round-the-clock patrolling.

The state government has asked fishermen living in the area to report to their respective police stations if they notice anything suspicious. All the marine police stations have been asked to be on high alert. Sources said that Bangladeshi infiltrators may take advantage of ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India and try to create havoc in Puri.

Arun Bothra, additional director-general of police (ADG), coastal security, said: “We have intensified patrolling along the coast. All 18 marine police stations have intensified their patrols. The drones have been deployed for this purpose.”

Sources said perfect coordination has been set up among the Odisha intelligence unit, coast guards, and the Indian Navy to provide foolproof security along the coastline, particularly to Puri. Sensitive coastal areas have been declared a no-fly zone. The state government has also asked the district collectors to intensify vigil and seek help from locals in this regard.

At the meeting, DG Khurania asked the officials to hold ground-level assessments and coordinate with local stakeholders to ensure a smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra. “There should be a perfect synergy among the police, temple administration, and civic bodies to ensure a safe Rath Yatra. It should be a spiritually fulfilling experience for all devotees,” Khurania said.

Ensuring smooth arrangements for the upcoming Rath Yatra, the police started conducting extensive visits to several Sahis inside Puri town. The police have also started interacting directly with local residents and community leaders to understand their concerns and grievances related to public safety and pilgrimage management.

“The issue of unregulated local vehicle movement causing road congestion in narrow lanes, insufficient and unclear signage boards, leading to confusion for devotees, lack of directional indicators, which hinders smooth movement of both pilgrims and vehicles, will be addressed. Active community cooperation to maintain order, especially in the lead-up to the Rath Yatra, will be of our focus,” said superintendent of police (SP) Vinit Agrawal.

The SP added: “Another core focus is managing lane-wise entry of devotees to the Bada Danda (the Grand Road) during major events like Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, and Suna Vesha.”

In a related development, Odisha police have launched a probe into a hostile social media post about Lord Jagannath, allegedly made from a Pakistani account on X. The police initiated the action after sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik logged a complaint with

the police.