'Double engine government is doing double blunders': Akhilesh on Mahakumbh stampede

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the government in Lok Sabha alleging mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh and asking why no final digits were emerging about those who died in the stampede even though a lot was advertised about digitisation.

The Kannauj MP also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying the "double engine government is doing double blunders".

"First time, devotees at Kumbh have got stuck in a 300-km-long traffic jam, the borders have been sealed... Is this an image of 'Viksit Bharat' where the government is not even able to manage traffic? What is the point of going on moon when we cannot settle issues on earth," he asked.

"I want to ask where are those drones now?... The whole advertisement about digitisation... even then they are not able to give figures of those who have died during Maha Kumbh or are lost," Yadav said.

"They claim that they have double engine government in Uttar Pradesh but the double engine government is doing double blunders," he added.

The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days.

According to the government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam till February 9. The stampede took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. The Uttar Pradesh government said at least 30 people lost their lives and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area.

Participating in a debate on the Union Budget, Yadav alleged that the budget has focussed on issues which do not benefit the common man.

"This is a targeted budget, it is focused but it is only focused on the wealthy and industrialists. It is very clear that in the country the wealth is concentrated in hands of only few people. The extent is such that ration is being distributed to 80 crore people in the country," he said.

Yadav also attacked the government over the manner in which over 100 illegal immigrants were deported from the US last week.

"I want to tell Modi ji who is going to the US that he should get the women and children back with them on a separate plane so at least they will be deported with some dignity. I want to ask that how such forgery by agents is happening despite his presence at the top leadership," he said.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants last week landed in Amritsar, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Some deportees claimed their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

