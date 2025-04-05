Divergent views on Hindu majority in management committees of Mahabodhi and waqf

Two NDA allies have opposed the provision of a Hindu majority in the management committee of the Mahabodhi temple in the Bodhgaya Temple Act, 1949, while extending support to the inclusion of non-Muslims on waqf boards.

Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale and Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha have objected to non-Buddhists getting majority representation in the temple's management panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Athawale supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which allows non-Muslims on the 22-member Central Waqf Council and 11-member state waqf boards that oversee the functioning of waqf properties.

Athawale asked the government to take legislative measures to ensure that the Buddhist shrine's management was handed over to Buddhists. "Protest has been going on in Bodhgaya for 50 days. I want to request minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju to take measures,” Athawale said.

Kushwaha supported all provisions in the waqf bill but sought a change in the management structure of the Bodhgaya shrine. “The Bodhgaya Temple Act was passed during the Congress's rule. I appeal to Rijiju ji that Buddhists should be handed over the management of the temple,” Kushwaha said.