Discovery shield from Asaram Bapu: Protect staff against threats over series, SC tells government

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre, Bengal and six other states to ensure security for the employees and properties of Discovery Channel, facing threats for its documentary series on self-proclaimed spiritual leader and rape convict Asaram Bapu.

The channel released the series Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu on its OTT platform, Discovery Plus, on January 29. Asaram, an octogenarian serving a life sentence, is presently out on medical bail.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice K.V. Viswanathan issued notices to Maharashtra, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu apart from the Centre and Bengal.

“Issue notice, returnable in the week commencing 03.03.2025. Notice will be served by all modes,” the court order said.

“…We request the police authorities in the states concerned to protect the right of the petitioners to use their offices and ensure that no criminal intimidation or physical harm is extended to the petitioners.”

Earlier, senior advocate Abhinav Mukherjee, appearing for Shashank Walia and other employees of the channel, told the bench that his clients had been subjected to constant intimidation and threats, forcing them to “work from home”.

According to the channel, the series presents factual insights based on public records, witness testimony and judicial records.

“Following the release (of the series), self-proclaimed supporters/ fans/ followers/ devotees of Asaram Bapu have threatened the petitioners and their colleagues and other similarly situated persons with violence, hate crimes and criminal intimidation…,” the petition, filed through advocate Siddhartha Sinha, says.

It says “a group of 10-15 individuals gathered outside Discovery’s office” (in Mumbai) on January 30, “attempting unauthorised entry and creating a law-and-order situation”.

“Although the police dispersed the crowd, no concrete action was taken against the perpetrators. The petitioners and their colleagues continue to receive threats, forcing Discovery to mandate work-from-home arrangements…. This has created a house arrest situation…,” the petition says.