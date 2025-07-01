Digital copies valid, no need for hard copies: CARA clears confusion over adoption orders

The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has clarified that adoptive parents do not need hard copies of adoption orders as digitally certified versions sent via e-mail are legally valid and sufficient under the current rules.

In a letter issued to all states, Union Territories, Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs), and District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), CARA addressed the confusion surrounding Regulation 13(8) of the Adoption Regulations, 2022, which outlines the procedure for delivering adoption orders to adoptive families.

The clarification comes amid reports that some adoption agencies and protection units were uncertain about the validity of e-mailed orders, leading to delays and miscommunication in finalising adoption processes.

The regulation mandates that a certified copy of the adoption order -- authenticated by the office of the District Magistrate -- must be obtained by the SAA through the DCPU.

This copy must then be sent to the adoptive parents via e-mail within 10 days and uploaded on the designated portal for download.

Clarifying the term "certified copy," CARA said it refers to a digitally authenticated version bearing official attestation, and not a physical original or hard copy.

"Certified digital/e-mailed copies, as authenticated by the competent authority, shall be considered compliant with the Regulation," the letter said.

CARA also urged all agencies to coordinate at the district level to resolve procedural hurdles if they arise while securing or forwarding certified copies. The advisory aims to ensure uniform implementation of adoption procedures across the country and facilitate smoother transitions for adoptive families.

