MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 March 2025

Dhananjay Munde's resignation not enough, must face murder charges: Manoj Jarange

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister and MLA from Parli, resigned from the state cabinet days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case

PTI Published 04.03.25, 01:34 PM
Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange PTI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said Dhananjay Munde's resignation as Maharashtra minister was not enough and demanded that murder charges be invoked against him over the killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister and MLA from Parli, resigned from the state cabinet days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resignation followed a vociferous demand by the opposition for Munde’s removal from the cabinet.

Also Read

Jarange on Tuesday reached Massajog village in Beed to meet the family of the slain sarpanch after photos of the killing went viral.

Talking to reporters in the village, the activist said, "Merely accepting Munde's resignation as minister is not enough. He should also resign as MLA. He should also be booked for murder." He alleged that the accused were Munde's people and the money they collected went to him.

The Opposition demand for Munde’s resignation intensified after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing of Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The state Crime Investigation Department (CID) on February 27 filed a more than 1,200-page chargesheet at a court in Beed district in Deshmukh's murder and two related cases.

Jarange said, "The only job now is to destroy the extortion racket in Beed. However, some people only love money and prestige, and they can go to any extent for that. Santosh Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh has to fight till the accused are hanged for the crime." The slain sarpanch's brother Dhananjay said the ordeal he faced in the last couple of months cannot be expressed, and it has left him broken.

He further alleged that a few politicians had asked the previous superintendent of police of Beed to suppress the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Dhananjay Munde Resignation Murder Manoj Jarange
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt sends $2.81-billion demand notice to Reliance, BP, partners for gas from ONGC block

This follows the Delhi High Court's decision on February 14, overturning an international arbitration tribunal ruling that held the duo not responsible for paying any compensation for the gas they produced and sold which had allegedly migrated from adjoining fields
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

Modi government is weakening the RTI in the name of data protection

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT