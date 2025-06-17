DGCA flags maintenance lapses at Air India, urges tighter coordination across departments

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has raised red flags over recent maintenance-related lapses at Air India and directed the airline to strengthen coordination among its internal departments.

In a statement issued on Monday, the aviation regulator said it had observed deficiencies in inter-departmental coordination, particularly between the airline's engineering, maintenance, and operations teams, which led to multiple operational issues in recent weeks.

The warning comes even as the DGCA clarified that recent surveillance of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet did not reveal any major safety concern.

“The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards,” the statement noted.

However, the regulator’s concern appears to stem from procedural gaps and systemic inefficiencies that may not directly affect airworthiness but could impact overall operations and reliability.

Air India has cancelled 66 flights scheduled to be operated with Boeing 787 aircraft between June 12 and June 17, adding to the scrutiny.

Air India's fleet has 33 Boeing 787-8/9 planes. The airline has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)