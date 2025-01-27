DGCA asks airlines to rationalise fares for flights to Allahabad due to ongoing Mahakumbh

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has urged airlines to rationalise fares for flights to Allahabad because of the ongoing Mahakumbh amid concerns over higher ticket prices on the route.

DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives on January 23 on airfares and the rise in demand for air travel to Allahabad.

In a post on X on Saturday, the regulator said that given the likely surge in demand, airlines have been urged to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalise fares.

In another post on X, the DGCA said it had approved 81 additional flights in January, increasing Allahabad's connectivity to 132 flights from across the country.

The Allahabad airport has witnessed unprecedented growth in traffic because of the Mahakumbh.

On January 24, the civil aviation ministry said the airport achieved a record-breaking feat by handling 30,172 passengers in just one week, operating 226 flights in seven days and crossing a milestone of over 5,000 passengers in a single day for the first time.

The Airports Authority of India on Sunday acknowledged the achievement of the airport and announced on X that the newly developed terminal building, built across an area of 17,000 sqm, was now operational.

The AAI added that the airport can serve 30 lakh passengers annually and ensure a seamless experience for travellers coming for the Mahakumbh. Recently the airport has commenced night operations.

The Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26.