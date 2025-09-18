MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi zoo's lone African elephant dies, investigation ordered

Shankar was gifted by Zimbabwe to India in 1996. The elephant arrived at the Delhi Zoo in 1998

PTI Published 18.09.25, 11:14 AM
In this Tuesday, May 28, 2024 file photo, an elephant sprinkles water in its enclosure, at the National Zoological Park (NZP), in New Delhi. An African elephant named Shankar died on Wednesday night, Sept. 17, 2025, at the zoo after 13 years of being placed in solitary confinement.

Shankar, the only African elephant at the Delhi Zoo, has died and an investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of death, officials said on Thursday.

Shankar, a male elephant, died on Wednesday night, they said.

Shankar was gifted by Zimbabwe to India in 1996. The elephant arrived at the Delhi Zoo in 1998.

Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar told PTI that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"A detailed inquiry will be carried out to determine the reason," he said.

According to zoo sources, Shankar had not been eating properly for the past few days.

