Delhi voted for change, says Congress’s Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Taking potshots at the BJP leadership at the Centre, Priyanka claimed they were trying to weaken the Constitution and democracy

Cynthia Chandran Published 09.02.25, 06:35 AM
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad on Saturday. 

Congress’s Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the people of Delhi had “voted for change” as they were fed up with the AAP.

"They voted for a change. My congratulations to those who won. But for those who lost, it means we will have to work harder, stay grounded and be answerable to people's issues,” Priyanka told reporters in Wayanad, Kerala.

The Congress was decimated in the Delhi elections, failing to open its account in the 70-member Assembly for a third consecutive time. The BJP returned to power after a gap of 27 years.

Taking potshots at the BJP leadership at the Centre, Priyanka claimed they were trying to weaken the Constitution and democracy. "This is the first time our country is witnessing a ruling government itself trying to weaken the Constitution. It’s our job to answer to our people,” Priyanka said.

She said the BJP government had declared the twin landslides in Wayanad a disaster of severe nature after the Congress relentlessly raised its voice within and outside Parliament.

"So hopefully we should be able to get more funds. The family members who lost their loved ones in the landslides are still suffering as they are yet to get houses as promised by the LDF government,” Priyanka said.

She will meet booth-level leaders of various Assembly constituencies in Wayanad.

Addressing a booth-level meeting in Mananthavady on Saturday, Priyanka later lamented the inadequate compensation for those affected by man-animal conflicts.

