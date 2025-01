Delhi shivers in cold wave, dense fog disrupts flight and train operations

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity is 99 per cent, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 19 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.

The thick fog in the early hours disrupted air and rail traffic.

Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to low visibility, causing inconvenience to the travellers.

The train services have also been affected, with many trains delayed and some cancelled.

Adding to the challenges is the poor air quality in the national capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was recorded at 274 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This places the city's air quality in the "poor" category. According to the CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 201 and 300 indicates poor air quality.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

