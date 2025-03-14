MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 March 2025

Delhi sees hottest day of year so far at 36.2 degrees Celsius, light rain on Holi

The national capital recorded its previous highest temperature of the year so far at 34.8 degrees Celsius on March 11

PTI Published 14.03.25, 07:15 PM
Representational picture.

Representational picture. Shutterstock picture.

Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year so far on Friday with the mercury settling at a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius, 7.3 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

South, southwest, central and parts of west Delhi received light rainfall in the evening, adding to the joy of Holi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi recorded its previous highest temperature of the year so far at 34.8 degrees Celsius on March 11.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 193, in the 'moderate' category, around 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Holi 2025 Delhi Summer Air Quality Index (AQI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US had 'very good and productive' discussions with Putin about potential ceasefire in Ukraine: Trump

'There is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end,' the US President said
Saina Nehwal
Quote left Quote right

Saina Nehwal, other Olympians write letter to IOC presidential candidates

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT