Delhi reports total of 104 active Covid cases, CM Rekha Gupta says there is no need to panic

Delhi has reported a total of 104 active Covid-19 cases, according to official data.

Health officials said 24 patients have recovered in the past week.

Last week, the total number of active cases stood at 99, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Covid-19 dashboard.

A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures, adding that while the situation remains under control, authorities are closely monitoring any potential surge.

Delhi has not reported any Covid-related fatalities in recent weeks, officials said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said there is no need to panic about Covid-19 cases, even as she asserted that the hospitals were fully prepared to tackle if the number rises.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she said, "We have details of the Covid-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory." "We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation," she said.

The Delhi government on Friday last issued an advisory directing hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs, and functional equipment such as ventilators and BiPAP machines.

On Friday, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said that 23 Covid cases had been reported till Thursday, and the government was verifying whether the infected, if they were residents of Delhi, had travelled outside the city recently.

The minister said the cases were reported by private labs and there is no need to panic, adding that the variant has normal influenza-like symptoms.