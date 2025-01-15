Delhi police register 180 cases for Model Code of Conduct violations ahead of assembly polls

Delhi Police has registered 180 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from January 7 to January 14 in the national capital ahead of assembly polls, an official said on Wednesday.

To maintain law and order, preventive actions have led to the arrest of 7,454 individuals under various provisions, including the Excise Act, an official statement said.

The police have heightened vigilance at inter-state border checkpoints and intensified crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs from January 7 to 14, it read.

In this period, the Delhi Police recorded 180 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 123 illegal firearms and 92 cartridges. Additionally, they have seized 19,881 litres of liquor and 59.5 kilograms of drugs, with a total value of more than Rs 12 crore.

The police said the law enforcement seized Rs 1.13 crore in cash and 37.39 kilograms of silver.

