regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Delhi Police detain Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on January 9, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

PTI Published 10.01.25, 10:37 AM
A student with his guardian returns from GD Goenka Public School, Paschim Vihar after the school received bomb threat, in New Delhi. PTI

Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

The sources said the south district police apprehended the Class 12 student, a minor.

Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Delhi Police Bomb Threat
