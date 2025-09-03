Delhi HC denies bail to man accused of Rs 3.9 crore fraud as Amit Shah’s fake nephew

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to a man, accused of cheating a businessman of Rs 3.9 crore by impersonating as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Justice Girish Kathpalia dismissed the bail plea of accused Ajay Kumar Nayyar considering the nature of the allegations against him.

“Considering the nature and expanse of the allegations against the accused/applicant (Nayyar) coupled with the pending consideration of amendment in charge to include the offences under Section 467/471/120B IPC, punishable with life imprisonment and also keeping in mind the antecedents, at this stage, I do not find it a fit case to grant bail to the accused,” the September 1 order said.

The man allegedly assured the complainant to get a Rs 90 crore tender from the central government for the supply of leather for renovating the President’s estate.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was introduced to the accused through a family friend at Jalandhar Gymkhana Club when Nayyar represented himself Shah's nephew Ajay Shah and assured to get the complainant the tender for the government contract.

The complainant was subsequently shown a demand draft of Rs 90 crore in favour of his company and asked to pay Rs 2.5 crore as processing fees, it alleged.

After several rounds of meetings with the accused, Rs 3.90 crore was paid to him by the complainant through cash and RTGS on different occasions towards the tender, the prosecution said, but Nayyar showed a photo of another demand draft of Rs 127 crore, stating that the cost of tender had been increased from Rs 90 crore to Rs 127 crore.

When the complainant sensed being cheated, he got a police complaint filed following which the accused was arrested in December 2021.

Nayyar sought bail on the ground that charges were framed in 2022 and the trial would take a long time to conclude.

The prosecutor opposed the bail saying the prosecution was considering to amend the charge and add charges for relevant offences, including criminal conspiracy and those relating to use of forged cheques by the accused given as security to the complainant and the same being punishable with life imprisonment, the ground of being under detention for four years lost significance.

The prosecutor said the accused was also allegedly involved in a similar cheating case which he settled by paying Rs 75 lakh to the complainant.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.