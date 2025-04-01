MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 01 April 2025

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders lodging of FIR against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, others

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a 'prime facie' cognisable offence, requiring a probe

PTI Published 01.04.25, 04:45 PM
Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an FIR against Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate his alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" cognisable offence, requiring a probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence… further probe required,” the judge said.

The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Court Delhi Riots
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

President Xi Jinping says China and India should strengthen ties in 'Dragon-Elephant tango'

Xi said the neighbours should find ways to coexist peacefully and that he was ready to deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

Demolition of homes in Prayagraj inhuman and illegal. This shocks our conscience

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT