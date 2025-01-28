Delhi court orders FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub for ‘anti-India’ social media posts

A Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the registration of a police case against journalist Rana Ayyub over a lawyer’s complaint alleging that Ayyub’s social media posts insulted Hindu deities and spread “anti-India sentiment,” legal news website Live Law reported.

The court reportedly said that prima facie, cognizable offences were made out against the journalist.

Ayyub reposted a tweet on X that said: “The said tweets of journalist @RanaAyyub

date back to 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. 8-9 years have passed and the tweets didn't create any law & order situation. The judge should have dismissed this case.”

Ayyub is best known for her book, Gujarat Files, based on her reportage investigating the 2002 communal riots. She has often been targeted by the Right-wing ecosystem.

In November last year, the Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership had highlighted one such attack.

“November 16 is National Press Day in India, a day meant to recognize the critical role of a free and independent press in the world's largest democracy. Yet, the escalated targeting of Washington Post opinion contributor Rana Ayyub — through the leaking of her personal information including her government issued identity documents, her phone number, intrusive surveillance, and creation of Al generated sexual content exploiting her likeness — underscores the deteriorating state of press freedom in India,” the post said.