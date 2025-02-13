MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi court grants AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan protection from arrest till Feb 24 in police attack case

Special judge Jitendra Singh ordered Khan to join probe in the case whenever directed by the investigating officer

PTI Published 13.02.25, 06:53 PM
Amanatullah Khan

Amanatullah Khan File picture

A Delhi court on Thursday granted protection from arrest till February 24 to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly attacking a police team in Jamia Nagar in the national capital on February 10.

Special judge Jitendra Singh ordered Khan to join probe in the case whenever directed by the investigating officer.

The judge passed the direction while hearing arguments in the anticipatory bail application filed by Khan in the case.

The court also directed police to bring all the documents aside from any CCTV footage related to incident before the court on February 24.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday.

The police said the mob led by Khan helped a proclaimed offender, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from custody.

It said the alleged incident took place when a team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan in another case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

