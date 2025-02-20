Women in Delhi to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid by March 8: Delhi chief minister-designate Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that her government will fulfill its promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women and added that the AAP would be held accountable for its actions during its rule.

The first installment of the monthly support would be credited to eligible women's accounts by March 8, Gupta told reporters outside her residence.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power.

Slamming the previous AAP government, Gupta said, "They will have to give an account for each and every penny to the people." Ahead of her swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan later in the day, Gupta visited the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba temple at Kashmiri Gate.

Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasised that delivering on their promises is her top priority.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said. March 8 is observed as the International Women's Day.

BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who defeated former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh will be induced into Gupta's Cabinet, as per to a Union Home Ministry's gazette notification.

Speaking to PTI before his oath-taking, Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra said the BJP government in Delhi will implement PM Modi's vision for the city.

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh told PTI, "The party has decided to make me a minister and the responsibilities that come with it, I will do them dutifully. I am here to serve the people." The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's decade-long rule.

Gupta, a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and municipal councilor, will be sworn in as the fourth woman CM of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan later in the day, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

