Delhi breathes ‘very poor’ air as AQI touches 302, cold wave grips city

Delhi woke up to a familiar winter mix on Sunday morning: biting cold and “very poor” air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 am stood at 302, placing the city firmly in the “very poor” category.

Twenty-six stations across the Capital reported the same level, underscoring how widespread the pollution pattern was.

The CPCB categorises AQI between 0 and 50 as “good”, 51 to 100 as “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 as “moderate”, 201 to 300 as “poor”, 301 to 400 as “very poor” and 401 to 500 as “severe”.

Adding to the discomfort, a cold wave loomed over the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, about 1.6 notches below normal, with morning humidity touching 100 per cent.

Later in the day, the IMD expects the maximum temperature to hover between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.