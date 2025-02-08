Delhi Assembly election results: BJP says people want 'double-engine govt' as party leads in 45 of 70 seats

Key Events

Tukde-tukde gang facing defeat, says MP CM on Delhi election trends As early trends showed the BJP leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats and AAP big-wigs trailing in some seats, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said leaders who were part of the "tukde-tukde gang" and had a narrow mindset have been continuously facing defeat. According to the early trends released by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, while AAP was ahead in 25. Talking to reporters in Indore, Yadav said that opposition parties should introspect after their repeated defeat in the elections. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with the public, their hard work and the country's changing mood are going towards one direction. Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, the chief minister said, "Elements who are part of the tukde-tukde gang, have narrow mindset and have misled the states and country for years are continuously facing defeats...We have witnessed everyone (opposition parties) coming together using dirty tricks, and Congress fought the last battle. Everyone came together by telling lies and have scattered like straws." Tukde-tukde is a catchphrase used by the BJP for groups allegedly supporting sedition and secessionism. He said the results of the Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi polls have gone the 2024 Lok Sabha election way. Yadav said the opposition parties spread sophistries across the country to mislead people, and the poll outcome is a lesson for such elements, and they should now introspect.

Kejriwal trails by 1,170 votes from New Delhi seat after briefly taking lead AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was trailing by 1,170 votes from New Delhi constituency after briefly taking the lead over his BJP rival Parvesh Verma, according to the Election Commission website. Kejriwal's vote tally stood at 18,097 and Verma had 19,267 votes at the end of the eighth round of counting.

Trends show BJP leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats BJP ahead in 45 seats, poised to form govt in Delhi after 26 years; AAP leads in 25. According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the BJP's vote share was 47.01 per cent till 11.55 am while AAP's stood at 43.16 per cent. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was trailing the BJP's Parvesh Verma by 430 votes in the high-profile New Delhi seat after eight rounds of counting. Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was leading by 3,869 votes in Jangpura after the fifth round. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,231 votes, the EC data showed. "The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," Bidhuri said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, BJP government is forming; hails Modi's role in assuring win BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, “BJP government is forming. PM Modi’s guarantees played a huge role in this. The trend will be more clear in one to two hours.”

BJP leading in 42 seats after 7th round counting: ECI BJP is leading in 42 seats as the counting continues in Delhi. The ruling AAP is ahead in 28 seats, according to the Election Commission.

AAP workers dance at party office, say they're confident in winning polls AAP workers danced at the party headquarters as they hold confidence in winning the polls, despite trends showing a victory for BJP.

EC trends show BJP ahead in 43 seats, AAP 27; Kejriwal leads by 343 votes The BJP was leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 27, according to the early trends released by the Election Commission. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was leading by 343 votes from the New Delhi seat after three rounds of counting. However, Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was trailing by 1,314 votes in Jagpura. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes after the first round of counting, the Election Commission (EC) data showed. The BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht was leading by 16,181 votes in Mustafabad -- where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded northeast Delhi riots-accused Tahir Hussain -- after three rounds. In Okhla, AAP's Amantullah Khan was trailing the BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 2,260 votes. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was trailing by 459 votes in Greater Kailash while Gopal Rai, his colleague in the Delhi Cabinet, was leading by 8,995 votes in Babarpur. The BJP's Kapil Mishra was leading in the Karawal Nagar seat by 8,603 votes after three rounds of counting while Tilak Ram Gupta was ahead by 8,339 votes in Tri Nagar. Saffron party candidates Sanjay Goel (Shahdara), Chandan Chaudhary (Sangam Vihar), Bajrang Shukla (Kirari) and Kartar Singh Tanwar (Chhatarpur) were also leading. Durgesh Pathak (Rajinder Nagar), Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri) and Veer Singh Dhingan (Seemapuri) were ahead of their rivals.

People of Delhi have shown trust in Modi ji’s guarantees: BJP As early trends suggest lead for BJP, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, “People of Delhi have shown trust in Modi ji’s guarantees. They want ‘double-engine’ government.”

BJP crosses halfway mark, leads in over 40 of Delhi’s 70 seats BJP crosses halfway mark, leads in over 40 of Delhi’s 70 seats.

CM Atishi trailing behind BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes from Kalkaji CM Atishi trailing behind BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri by 1,149 votes from Kalkaji seat after first round of counting for Delhi polls.

Arvind Kejriwal takes lead in New Delhi after trailing in the early leads Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal now leading from New Delhi. The BJP is leading in 45 seats at 10 am as counting gets underway. AAP is leading in 25 seats.

Vote percentage at 9:45 AM: BJP's vote share at 49.21%, AAP has 42.66% The vote share of BJP currently stands at 49.21%, way ahead of AAP's 42.66 %. Congress at 5.97%.

BJP chief Virendra Sachdewa says, "trends are as per our expectations" On trends suggesting lead for BJP, party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "the trends are as per our expectations, but we will wait for the final results. Our workers have worked very hard, public has also blessed us...."

BJP leading in 24 assembly seats in Delhi while the AAP ahead in six: EC trends The BJP was leading in 24 assembly seats in Delhi while the AAP was ahead in six, according to initial counting trends on the Election Commission website. However, television channels showed the saffron party ahead in 44 seats, well above the majority mark of 36. The AAP was ahead in 25 seats and the Congress in one.

Kejriwal trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 74 votes in New Delhi seat after first round of counting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 74 votes in New Delhi seat after first round of counting.

Early TV trends: BJP leading in 30 seats, AAP ahead in 22, Congress 1 The BJP was leading in 30 seats while AAP was ahead in 22 and the Congress one, as counting of votes continued for the assembly election in Delhi. According to the latest trends being run by television channels, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat, was trailing. In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi was trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also trailing in Jangpura. The BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra was leading while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj was ahead in the Greater Kailash seat. The results will reveal if AAP's political dominance in Delhi remains intact or is dented enough by the BJP for the saffron party to return to power for the first time since 1998. The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, is looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections.