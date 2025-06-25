Army to get drones, loitering munitions under Rs 1,980 crore emergency defence contracts

The defence ministry has signed 13 contracts worth ₹1,980 crore under the "emergency procurement mechanism", which include remotely piloted aerial vehicles, loitering munitions, drones, counter-drone systems and radars, to boost the army’s operational readiness in countering cross-border terrorism.

"Under the acquisition programme, the army's integrated drone detection and interdiction systems are being significantly enhanced to strongly combat Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," a source in the ministry said.

The ministry said the contracts were "executed through fast-track procedures under the emergency procurement mandate, and the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in counter terrorism environments".

"These procurements reflect the ministry's commitment to equipping the Indian army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges...," the defence ministry said.