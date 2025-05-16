Rajnath seeks IAEA oversight of Pakistan’s nukes, Islamabad hits back with theft claims

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in “rogue” Pakistan’s hands and asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to take charge of them.

Pakistan hit back by alleging nuclear theft in India, accusing Rajnath of frustration as well as ignorance of the IAEA’s role, and taking a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of “nuclear blackmail” by Islamabad.

Rajnath was addressing soldiers at the army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar, believed to have been one of the targets of Pakistan’s recent drone attacks.

He said India was undeterred by Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal during the recent military standoff. He claimed the world had witnessed how irresponsibly Islamabad

had issued nuclear threats to India.

“I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan’s nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

Pakistan condemned the statement and asked the IAEA and the international community to take note of “the repeated theft and illicit trafficking incidents involving nuclear and radioactive material in India”.

Pakistan’s foreign office said Rajnath’s “irresponsible remarks reveal his profound insecurity and frustration regarding Pakistan’s effective defence and deterrence against Indian aggression through conventional means”.

“Pakistan’s conventional capabilities are adequate to deter India, without the self-imposed ‘nuclear blackmail’ that New Delhi suffers,” a spokesperson said.

Modi had recently said that India would not tolerate “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan.

“The comments of India’s defence minister also show his sheer ignorance of the mandate and responsibilities of a specialised agency of the United Nations like the IAEA,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan demanded a thorough investigation of the alleged theft of nuclear material in India and asked New Delhi to ensure the safety of such material.

It claimed that five people had been caught in Dehradun with a radioactive device believed to have been stolen from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

“Later, a gang of individuals was found with illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance, californium, worth $100 million,” the spokesperson said.

“Three incidents of theft of californium were also reported in 2021. These recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material. These incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual-use materials inside India.”

Rajnath credited Modi with reshaping India’s policy against terrorism, which means any attack on Indian soil would now be considered an act of war.

He said that as the biggest action ever taken by India against terrorism, Operation Sindoor was a testament to the country’s commitment to go to any extent to eliminate the menace.

“It was a dream of every soldier that we will reach every terrorist hideout and destroy them. Terrorists killed Indians based on their religion, we killed them for their deeds,” he said.

Rajnath said the operation had sent a message to militant organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they were not safe anywhere.

He reaffirmed Modi’s stand that “terrorism and talks cannot go together” and that, if talks are held, “it will only be on terrorism and PoK”.

Rajnath’s comments came amid unfavourable international headlines. For instance, US President Donald Trump recently offered to work with India and Pakistan towards a solution to Kashmir, triggering the charge that he was internationalising Kashmir – a possibility that is anathema to India.

Rajnath reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue equipping soldiers with advanced weapons and platforms and modern infrastructure.

The army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, was present at the event along with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The BJP held a Tiranga rally in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Thursday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.