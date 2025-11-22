Dedicated fighter pilot with an unyielding sense of duty: IAF mourns Wg Cdr Namansh Syal

Mourning the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, Indian Air Force on Saturday described the 33-year-old air warrior as a "dedicated fighter pilot" and thorough professional who served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty.

Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, lost his life on Friday when the indigenous multi role Light Combat Aircraft Tejas crashed in a ball of fire during its demonstration flight.

The single engine lightweight jet went down around 2.10 pm local time (3.40 pm IST), shortly after the pilot had flown across the site of the Dubai air show.

The aerial display of Tejas was scheduled to last for eight minutes.

In a post on X, the IAF shared a tribute note remembering the fallen air warrior and his professional qualities.

"The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show. A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty," it said.

It also shared a photo of him in his IAF uniform and another of him in his pilot overall standing next to a fighter jet, along with a video of the send off accorded to him after the accident.

The video clip showed a group of uniformed personnel paying tribute as officials laid wreaths in front of a casket wrapped in the tricolour bearing his mortal remains.

"His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy.

"The IAF stands in solidarity with his family in this hour of profound grief and honours his legacy of courage, devotion and honour. May his service be remembered with gratitude," the IAF added in its post.

Syal is survived by his father, mother, wife who is also serving in the Air Force and their six year old daughter.

The crash cast a tragic shadow over the final day of the mega spectacle in Dubai.

Video footage of the accident showed the jet abruptly losing height after what appeared to be a low altitude manoeuvre before nosediving into the ground within seconds and erupting in flames.

Thick black smoke billowed over Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as horrified spectators, including women and children gathered in large numbers at a grandstand behind a fenced airstrip, watched in shock.

The tragedy marked the second accident involving the indigenous multi role LCA in less than two years.

On March 12, 2024, a Tejas aircraft crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer while returning from tri services military exercise Bharat Shakti in the Pokhran desert in what was the first accident involving the homegrown jet since it began flying in 2001.