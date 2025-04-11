Debt ridden elderly couple unable to cope with loan burden commit suicide in Ganjam

An elderly couple allegedly committed suicide as they were unable to cope with their loan burden. The incident took place in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The death of the elderly couple due to excessive loans shows how micro-finance companies and money lenders are exploiting people in the rural belt of Odisha, farmers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as Ladu Kishore Maharana, 63, and his wife, Sajani Maharana, 58, of Purnachandrapur village under the jurisdiction of Purusottampur police station in Ganjam district, about 180km from here. They are survived by three daughters and a son.

Inspector in-charge of Purusottampur police station, Rajesh Kumar Nayak told The Telegraph, “The couple had some financial issues. They were under stress and committed suicide. We are investigating the matter. A case has been lodged.”

Sources said Ladu Kishore had taken a loan of ₹3 lakh from a micro-finance company for farming. But due to unseasonal rain, the crops failed and he was under tremendous pressure. Ladu Kishore was also unwell due to fever for the last month,

The finance company officials, from whom he had borrowed the loan, frequently visited his house and insisted that he must repay the loan. Even on Tuesday evening, the staff of the micro-finance company had visited his house. On Wednesday morning, the villagers found the two dead bodies lying on the floor of the house.

Ladu’s daughter, Bhanu Maharana, said, “My father called us on Tuesday night and inquired about us. We had the idea that they would take such an extreme step. My parents were staying alone at the house.”

Social activist and Congress leader Sudarshan Das said, “Various micro-finance companies are working in the rural belt in the state. They loot people. To avail a loan, there is a lot of documentation work needed at the bank. The people fail to submit all the required documentation. The micro-finance groups and various groups active in the rural belts target these needy people.”

National co-ordinator, Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), Akshaya Kumar said: “The government always evades the question about farmers’ suicide because of various reasons. On average, around 400 to 600 farmers either commit suicide or die due to heart attacks following crop losses and loan burdens.”

A senior official of the finance department said, “The Reserve Bank of India regulates their entire operation. We are going to organise a meeting with the RBI to rein in the growing activities of micro companies and various groups that lend loans to people, particularly farmers in Odisha.”