'Dangerous, insult to BSF, police': Opposition on Assam’s Salwa Judum-style move to arm civilians

In a move reminiscent of the Salwa Judum militia in Chhattisgarh, the BJP government’s decision to give arms licences to indigenous people living in "vulnerable and remote" areas in Assam for instilling a sense of security in them, invited backlash from Opposition leaders, who called it unconstitutional and dangerous.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi condemned the move, calling it a "dangerous step backwards."

“Instead of strengthening police and border forces, the government is intent on distributing arms amongst BJP-RSS sympathisers and local criminal syndicates. This will lead to gang violence and crimes based on personal vendettas. Local businessmen and traders are bound to be harassed. This is not governance, this is a dangerous step backwards towards lawlessness and jungle raj. This decision reflects not public concern, but electoral concerns. The Chief Minister must reverse it immediately and focus on restoring public trust through responsible leadership,” Gogoi wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, and a prominent face in Assam politics said the decision reflects a lack of confidence in law enforcement agencies.

“He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) said that this will be done to let 'sons of soils' protect themselves from illegal immigrants. He is asking people to have arms licenses, meaning he does not have trust in Assam police and BSF. This is an insult to the BSF and Assam Police,” she said.

Rezaul Karim Sarkar, president of the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU), called the decision “disgusting” and indicative of government failure, reports The Sentinel.

“This decision clearly shows how helpless and ineffective the Home Department of Assam has become,” he said. “We are witnessing a situation where, instead of providing pens for community development and promoting peace, the government is offering guns, provoking violence,” Sarkar added.

He urged the state to boost police presence instead and deploy more security forces. “This is clearly a political move aimed at gaining political benefit by spreading hatred among common citizens,” he said.

Former APCC President Bhupen Borah warned the move could normalise a dangerous gun culture. “Are we trying to emulate the United States, where gun violence is rampant? Do we want our children growing up in a society where firearms are normalised?” The Assam Tribune quoted him.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), said the arms licence scheme is a deliberate ploy to divide communities ahead of elections. “First, it was Smart Police, then Police Raj, and now a free-for-all gun culture,” he said. “This is not just incompetence, it’s a deliberate attempt to stoke communal tension as elections approach.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision at a news conference on Wednesday, saying it was aimed at instilling confidence among indigenous people who feel unsafe in border and minority-dominated areas.

“Assam is a very different and sensitive state. Assamese people living in some areas have been feeling insecure and they have been demanding arms licences for a long time,” Sarma said.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting after reviewing these demands, he said.

“In places like Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar — and even localities in Guwahati like Hatigaon — Assamese people are now in a minority. This scheme will act as a deterrent to unlawful threats and enhance the personal security and confidence of such individuals and communities,” the CM added.

Referring to recent developments in Bangladesh and government action against illegal immigrants, he said, “The indigenous people in such areas feel they might be attacked.”

Sarma also pointed to historical grievances. “Had previous governments given them arms licences, many people would not have to sell their lands and leave the places. We could have saved a lot of lands from being occupied.”

The move has also revived memories of the infamous Salwa Judum in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh in 2005.

Villagers in the Maoist infested Dantewada region, were armed, allegedly by the government. The militia, termed Salwa Judum (meaning peace march in tribal Gondi language), fought the Maoists and were accused of rampant human rights violations.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Raman Singh, heaped praises on Salwa Judum's roadside camps.

In 2010, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was also accused of forming “Salwa Judum-type civilian force” in Bankura and West Midnapore to take on the Maoist.