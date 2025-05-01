MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

Dalit labourer found hanging from tree in UP’s Saharanpur, family alleges murder

Rajesh, a 35-year-old father of three, was found dead in the fields he worked in; police launch probe after family rejects suicide theory

PTI Published 01.05.25, 04:38 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The body of a 35-year-old Dalit labourer was found hanging from a tree in a field here, police said Thursday, adding that his family has alleged that he had been murdered.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the deceased, identified as Rajesh, a resident of Jarauda Jat village, worked as a daily wage labourer for a local farmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to preliminary information, Rajesh had gone around 2 am to operate a tubewell in the fields where he was working," Jain said.

"Later in the morning, villagers heading to their fields spotted his body hanging from a tree and immediately informed the police," Jain added.

Police teams, along with a forensic unit and the deceased's family, reached the spot shortly after receiving the call, he said. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

"The family members have alleged that Rajesh was murdered and his body was hanged to make it appear as a suicide," Jain said. "We have registered the case and further investigation is underway." Rajesh is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, according to the police.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From vertical takeoff to crash back. Elon Musk: Top DOGE, now in the doghouse

The automobile-and-space billionaire’s Tesla empire is losing ground, his popularity is sinking – and even Donald Trump seems tired of him
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Special team will conduct surprise checks to identify those flouting fire safety norms

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT