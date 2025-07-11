‘Dad kills’ tennis player Radhika Yadav after dispute over social media post

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her father at their home in an upscale Gurgaon neighbourhoodon on Thursday, apparently over a reel she had uploaded on social media.

Radhika was shot from behind while cooking, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe suggests the Haryana household had witnessed tensions in the past few days over Radhika's social media activities.

“Apparently, the father was upset with a video reel she had posted on Instagram. After an argument, he took out his licensed revolver and opened fire,” an officer said.

“He (the father) fired five rounds, three of which hit Radhika. A critically injured Radhika was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died of her injuries,” the police officer said.

The police said Radhika’s father Deepak Yadav, 49, had been arrested and was being questioned. The weapon, a.32 bore pistol, has been recovered from the SushantLok house.

The incident appears to have happened around 11.30am. Radhika was on the first floor while her mother was on the ground floor, the police said.

Rajender Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 56 police station, said information of the incident came from the hospital.

“We received a call from the hospital regarding a woman admitted with gunshot wounds. By the timewe arrived, she had passed away. Statements from family members confirmed that the father was responsible,” he said.

Radhika, born on March 23, 2000, competed in various national and international tournaments, achieving a career-best ranking of 75 in the under-18 girls’ category, 53 in women’s doubles, and 35 in women’s singles, according to All India Tennis Association (AITA) records.

She was active on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) circuit, where she ranked 113 last year.

The police said Radhika was a rising name on Haryana’s tennis circuit, knownespecially for her performance in doubles. She alsoran a tennis academy, mentoring and coaching aspiring players.

“As of November 4, 2024, she had achieved her career-best ranking of 113 in the ITF women’s doubles circuit, with 10 international points. Within Haryana, she was ranked fifth in women’s doubles,” a police officer said.

Radhika was known for her agility and tactical intelligence on court.

Friends and fellow athletes remembered her as a dedicated player with a bright future.