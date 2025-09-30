Cybercrime cases in India surged 31% in 2023; crimes against children up 9%: NCRB

Cybercrime cases jumped 31.2 percent in 2023, touching 86,420 incidents, according to the National Crime Record Bureau report released on Monday.

Nearly seven out of ten were linked to fraud, scams that often erased life savings in seconds. Thousands more cases involved online sexual exploitation and extortion.

For victims, the impact went far beyond financial loss.

Many reported intimate photos being misused, relentless blackmail through messaging platforms, and fake job offers that turned into traps.

A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered in the country in 2023, showing an increase of 9.2 per cent over 2022, according to the NCRB report.

The data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that the crime rate in 2023 stood at 39.9 per one-lakh child population in comparison to 36.6 in 2022.

Moreover, Over 1.16 lakh cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported across the country in 2023, of which nearly 18,000 cases -- involving 9,000 children and 8,800 adults -- were of elopement, according to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The latest Crime in India 2023 report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that total cognizable crimes rose 7.2 percent from the previous year, crossing 62.4 lakh cases.

The overall crime rate rose to 448.3 per lakh population in 2023, up from 422.2 the year before.