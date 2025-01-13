MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 January 2025

Meerut: Curious about afterlife, 15-year-old boy shoots himself in front of family

According to police, Yuvraj Rana, who was in class 9, searched about 'Garuda Purana', 'what happens after death', 'methods of death' and 'where soul goes after death' on Google and Youtube prior to his death

PTI Published 13.01.25, 08:02 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Curious about afterlife as his online searches revealed later, a 15-year-old boy allegedly shot himself with a country-made pistol in front of his family here, police said on Monday.

According to police, Yuvraj Rana, who was in class 9, searched about 'Garuda Purana', 'what happens after death', 'methods of death' and 'where soul goes after death' on Google and Youtube prior to his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no suicide note left behind by the boy, officials said.

Also Read

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Apex Colony when Yuvraj Rana shot himself. The family is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter, Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said.

The pistol was procured from his room and efforts are underway to determine the source of the pistol, the SHO said.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that Yuvraj was upset after his mother and brother scolded him for being in bad company.

The family had also sold his bike which agitated him further, the officer added.

The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Afterlife Pistols
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Four days of market slump wipe out Rs 24.69 lakh crore of investors' wealth

Falling for the fourth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,048.90 points, or 1.36%, to finally settle at 76,330.01
Kapil Dev.
Quote left Quote right

You cannot compare one generation of cricketers with another. Rohit, Virat are very big players

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT