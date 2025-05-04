CRPF sacks constable for 'concealing' marriage to Pakistani woman, conduct detrimental to national security

The CRPF sacked constable Munir Ahmed Khan on Saturday for “concealing” his marriage to a Pakistani woman, saying his conduct was detrimental to national security.

Munir, who had married his PoK-based cousin Minal Khan two and a half months back, was transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Bhopal on Friday.

“Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa,” a CRPF official said.

“His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” he added.

Sources, however, said Munir had sought the CRPF’s permission in 2023 to marry Minal, a resident of Sialkot. Before the CRPF could decide on his request, Munir gotmarried on May 24 last year. His marriage was solemnised by clerics in India andPakistan through videoconference.

The case came to light earlier this week when Minal was told to leave Jammu after India revoked visas of Pakistani nationals in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Minal was granted last-minute relief by Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which stayed her deportation on April 30 till the outcome of her long-term visa application. Minal was at the Attari-Wagah border when her lawyer Ankur Sharma informed her about the court’s decision.

Pak ranger held

The BSF has apprehended a Pakistani Ranger from along the border in Rajasthan and taken him into custody, sources said on Saturday night.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a BSF jawan from Bengal, Purnam Kumar Shaw, was apprehended by the Rangers near the Punjab border amid the heightened tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.