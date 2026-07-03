Paramilitary veterans seek DIG axe review amid CAPF Act dissent crackdown

The Alliance of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association on Thursday demanded a review of the suspension of a CRPF-cadre DIG-rank officer and flagged that some other officers of the paramilitary force were being “targeted” for opposing the deputation law that Parliament passed recently.

The veterans said such suspensions and arbitrary transfers of officers were “aimed at frightening them when they are just trying to seek justice for their rights”.

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Last week, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) top brass had suspended its deputy inspector-general (DIG) B.C. Patra, posted at the force’s Tripura sector headquarters in Agartala, for allegedly sharing content against the government on social media during the passage of the CAPF (General Administration) Act. Besides, 20 officers have also been transferred as they and their family members had spoken against the Act.

Addressing a media meet, H.R. Singh, president of the Alliance of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, said: “DIG Patra is a disciplined and learned officer, and he cannot do something that is beyond the law or unconstitutional. He does not deserve such a harsh punishment as suspension. Such action against a good officer demoralises the entire force. There should be a proper inquiry and action should only be taken against him if evidence is found that he has done something wrong.”

Singh said the government should address the “issues and gaps” between the service conditions of the CAPF and Indian Police Service officers. According to Singh, the Act “allows the dominance of IPS officers on deputation in the five central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF)”, which was vehemently opposed by a group of retired central armed police forces officers as well as serving officers and their family members. The legislation was passed by Parliament on April 2 and came into effect on April 9.

The government has maintained that the Act creates a unified legal framework governing the service conditions of personnel across the CAPFs.