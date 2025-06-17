CPM queries efficacy of government crash probe panel, says investigation best left to experts

The CPM on Monday questioned the rationale behind the formation of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee by the government to probe the Air India plane crash, arguing that the job was better left to aviation experts.

The party expressed concern that the government committee’s probe might overlap with the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and undermine the experts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a media statement, the CPM politburo said: “The CPM demands that the terms of reference of the high-level committee be immediately revised to remove all overlaps with the AAIB investigation, especially as to the cause and circumstances of the crash of Al171.”

According to the party, a parallel panel full of bureaucrats will undermine the AAIB investigation and raise doubts about possible government interference, thereby negating the purpose behind constituting the AAIB under the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“The accident investigation is better left to professionals and experts,” the CPM said, suggesting that the government panel should instead analyse the Ahmedabad crash investigation report and other such documents to formulate binding rules and mechanisms to prevent buildings from coming up within close proximity of airports. The party also demanded firm steps to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.

On June 13, the civil aviation ministry had set up the committee to probe the AI171 crash and frame standard operating procedures to deal with such incidents. The panel’s first meeting was held in Delhi on Monday.