Modi urges global AI compact at G20 to curb misuse and reinforce human oversight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global compact on artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent its misuse.

Addressing a session on “A fair and a just future for all — critical minerals; decent work; artificial intelligence” on the closing day of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Modi underscored the need for human oversight on AI.

“We must all ensure that AI is used for the global good and that its misuse is prevented. For this, we need a global compact on AI, built upon certain fundamental principles. These should include effective human oversight, safety by design, transparency and strict prohibitions on the use of AI for deepfakes, crime and terrorist activities.

“AI systems that impact human life, security, or public trust must be responsible and auditable. And most importantly, while AI may enhance human capabilities, the ultimate responsibility for decision-making must always remain with human beings,” he said.

According to Modi, it is important to unlock talent mobility for rapid innovation in the age of AI.

“We made progress on this issue at the New Delhi G20 summit. We hope that in the coming years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility,” he added.

Modi said India would host an AI Impact Summit in February 2026 with the theme “Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, happiness for all), and invited all G20 countries to join the effort.

Minerals

On the issue of critical minerals for which competition is intensifying, the Prime Minister said: “We must promote technology applications that are ‘human-centric’ rather than ‘finance-centric’, that are ‘global’ rather than merely ‘national’, and that follow ‘open-source’ models rather than ‘exclusive’ ones. India has sought to integrate this very vision into all of its technology projects.”

Terror

Addressing the first IBSA (India-Brazil-South Africa) summit in over a decade on the sidelines of the G20, the Prime Minister made a case for the grouping of three significant economies spanning three continents to send out a unified message on terrorism and the need for UN reforms.

“The IBSA is not just a forum of three countries; it is a vital platform that connects three continents, three major democratic powers, and three significant economies…. We all agree that global institutions do not reflect the realities of the 21st century. None of us is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This clearly demonstrates that global institutions no longer represent today’s world. Therefore, the IBSA must send a unified message to the world: institutional reform is not an option but a prerogative.

“Similarly, we must work in close coordination in the fight against terrorism. On an issue of such gravity, there can be no room for double standard. For the sake of global peace and prosperity, united and decisive action is essential,” he said.

Apart from the G20 and IBSA meetings, Modi held a series of bilateral discussions with British Premier Keir Starmer, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and French President Emmanuel Macron.