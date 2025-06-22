Congress team probes Odisha gang rape, to submit report to Mallikarjun Kharge

A five-member fact-finding team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), led by Bengal leader Deepa Dasmunshi, on Saturday visited Gopalpur beach, where a 20-year-old woman was gang-raped in front of her classmate last Sunday.

The team includes MPs Ranjeet Ranjan, Praniti Shinde, S. Jothimani and senior Congress leader Shobha Oza.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan said: “This is a major tourist destination. Proper security measures should have been in place. The area lacks basic infrastructure like lighting. We are also trying to meet the survivor.”

Ranjan added: “In the last few days alone, three gang rape cases have been reported in Odisha. We will visit those locations to understand why crimes against women are on the rise. Over 65,000 such crimes have been reported. We are also planning to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise this issue.”

The team met Berhampur SP Vivek M. and Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida to discuss the incident.

The delegation is scheduled to address a media conference in Bhubaneswar on June 24 and will submit a comprehensive report on the Gopalpur gang rape to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena said: “I thank AICC and Rahul Gandhi for sending this team to Gopalpur. Gang rape cases are being reported almost daily across Odisha. The state has clearly failed to curb crimes against women. Perpetrators must be dealt with strictly.”

In the Gopalpur case, police have arrested all 10 accused, including four juveniles. All have been remanded to judicial custody.