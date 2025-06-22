Loss of voice and values: Sonia Gandhi hits out at government over Iran, Gaza silence

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre for deviating from the long-standing stance on Palestine and advised it to leverage the country’s relations with Israel to push for de-escalation with Iran.

She wrote in an article in The Hindu: “The reimposition of sanctions on Iran severely constrained India’s ability to pursue key strategic and economic projects, including the International North-South Transport Corridor and the development of Chabahar Port — initiatives that held the promise of deeper connectivity with Central Asia and more direct access to Afghanistan.”

In the article titled “It is still not too late for India’s voice to be heard”, Sonia pointed out that Iran has a history of backing India.

“In 1994, Iran helped block a resolution critical of India at the UN Commission on Human Rights on the Kashmir issue. Indeed, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been much more cooperative with India than its predecessor, the Imperial State of Iran, which had tilted towards Pakistan in the 1965 and 1971 wars,” she recounted.

Citing India’s “strategic relations” with Israel, Sonia advised: “This unique position gives our country the moral responsibility and the diplomatic leverage to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace. This is not simply an abstract principle. Lakhs of Indian citizens are living and working across West Asia, which makes peace in the

region an issue of vital national interest.”

She added: “In the face of this humanitarian catastrophe, the Narendra Modi government has all but abandoned India’s long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-state solution, one that envisions a sovereign, independent Palestine living side-by-side with Israel in mutual security and dignity.

“New Delhi’s silence on the devastation in Gaza and now on the unprovoked escalation against Iran reflects a disturbing departure from our moral and diplomatic traditions. This represents not just a loss of voice but also a surrender of values.”

The CPP chairperson concluded by saying: “India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue in West Asia.”

BJP IT head Amit Malviya reposted a video of the Israeli defence forces with the caption: “Ruled by an extremist regime, Iran threatens global security with its nuclear

ambitions and desire for regional domination. They must be stopped.”

After Israel’s bombing in Iran earlier this month, the external affairs ministry said in a statement: “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps”.