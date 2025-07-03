Congress, social media users slam Centre over nod to Pakistan for Asia Cup after Pahalgam attacks

The government’s decision to allow Pakistan’s men’s hockey team to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup in India has led to criticism across social media, with many users accusing the Centre of looking away from the recent terror attacks.

The Asia Cup is slated to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 27 to September 7. A sports ministry source told PTI that Pakistan will not be stopped from competing, citing the Olympic Charter and the global sporting community’s expectations.

“We are not against any team competing in India in a multinational competition. But bilateral relations are different,” the source said.

“India bleeds to block terror. Pakistan breeds it as policy,” one user wrote. “Our soldiers are dying fighting terrorism. Is it nationalism to shake hands with a terror state or betrayal of their sacrifice?”

Another compared India’s stance to Europe’s isolation of Russia:

“European countries haven’t played a single sport with Russia for 3 years since the war with Ukraine. But in India, Pakistan hockey team is coming to play the Asia Cup just 3 months after the war with Pakistan.”

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said: “They are killing our people, and we’re allowing their hockey team to come and play! I strongly condemn this.”

At the heart of the government’s decision lies the Olympic Charter, which emphasises sport as a means to promote peace and cooperation.

Blocking participation could cost India future hosting rights for major international events.

This adherence comes at a time when India is reportedly preparing to bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics, where compliance with international sporting principles like neutrality and inclusion will be closely scrutinised.

Amid this outrage, comparisons with cricket have also surfaced, and not without reason.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in a bilateral cricket series since 2012–13, with diplomatic strains post the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

While matches in ICC and ACC tournaments have continued in neutral venues, the political tension boiled over during the recent Champions Trophy row with India declined to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 edition, forcing the ICC to consider a hybrid model.

Unlike hockey or other Olympic disciplines, cricket is not governed by the Olympic Charter, giving the Indian government more flexibility to bar participation or travel based on security or political grounds.