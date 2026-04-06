Congress tragets PM Modi after SC orders CBI inquiry into contracts linked to Pema Khandu’s family

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to launch a preliminary inquiry into contracts allegedly awarded to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members, saying 'na khaunga na khane doonga' has been a "complete hoax" which is unravelling now.

The opposition party said this is just the beginning and a number of other BJP CMs are in the same category, "including at least one soon-to-be former CM from the Northeast".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress' attack came after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to register a preliminary enquiry within two weeks into the award of contracts for public works in Arunachal Pradesh to firms allegedly owned by family members of the chief minister.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said the enquiry and consequential investigation, if any, shall cover the award and execution of public works, contracts and work orders in the state for the period from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2025.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Supreme Court has just directed the CBI to launch a preliminary inquiry into contracts allegedly awarded to family members of the Arunachal Pradesh CM."

"This is just the beginning. A number of other BJP CMs are in the same category - including at least one soon-to-be former CM from the Northeast. 'Na khaunga na khane doonga' has been a complete hoax -- one that is unravelling now," Ramesh said on X.

The opposition has often referred to PM Modi's pledge to wipe out corruption -- "Na khaunga na khane doonga" -- and attacked him, alleging that it was mere rhetoric.

The Supreme Court bench has directed the CBI to file a status report before it in the matter within 16 weeks.

"The CBI shall register a PE (preliminary enquiry) within two weeks from the date of the judgement and will proceed in accordance with law," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the order.

The top court had on February 17 reserved its order in the matter.

During the hearing in the matter, the apex court was told that government contracts and work orders worth around Rs 1,270 crore were awarded in the last 10 years in Arunachal Pradesh to four firms related to the family members of Khandu.