Cong raises alarm in Maharashtra Assembly after attack on Sambhaji Brigade chief, Fadnavis says accused held

The attack on Sambhaji Brigade's state chief Pravin Gaikwad in Solapur district figured in the Maharashtra assembly on Monday with Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanding stringent action against the culprits.

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the accused have been arrested, and assured appropriate action in the matter.

Wadettiwar claimed it was a "murderous attack" on the Sambhaji Briagde leader and asked why police were not deployed at the event, where the incident took place on Sunday.

Gaikwad was manhandled and ink was hurled on him allegedly by activists of an organisation over his reported remarks on Swami Samarth, who is believed to be a reincarnation of Shree Dattatreya, at Akkalkot village in Solapur district on Sunday, according to police.

A viral video shows Gaikwad being pulled out of his car and manhandled by a group of people.

Police later booked Deepak Kate and six other members of Shivdharm Foundation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rioting and apprehended them.

Raising the matter in the assembly, Wadettiwar said Gaikwad had gone to attend a function organised by the Sakal Maratha Samaj when he was assaulted.

He was pulled out of his car, pushed to the ground, and black ink was thrown on him, the Congress leader said.

"This was a murderous attack," Wadettiwar alleged.

The Congress leader claimed one of the attackers is affiliated with a political party and has a criminal background, including charges of illegal possession of firearms and serving jail term for allegedly killing his cousin.

"Why was there no police bandobast at the event? Why didn't intelligence agencies have prior information?" he asked.

Wadettiwar further sought to know whether the law does not apply to those targeting activists like Gaikwad.

Responding to the concerns, CM Fadnavis informed the House that the accused have been arrested by the police.

He assured that appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.