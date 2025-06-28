Congress leader Jitu Patwari booked for 'forcing' man to make false caste-based assault claim

A case has been registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on the charges of spreading caste hatred by allegedly forcing a man to make fake claims about being fed faeces during an assault in Ashok Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the Congress leader based on a complaint lodged by the man, an official said.

Patwari, however, said the FIR exposed the "dictatorship" of the ruling forces and their efforts to suppress the voice of the victims.

The complainant had met Patwari a few days ago with his brother and had sought his help in the case of him being allegedly fed human excreta.

Mungavali police station in-charge Joginder Singh told PTI that the claim made by the youth from the Lodhi community, a resident of Moodra Barwah village, that he was fed excreta was false.

Singh alleged that Patwari tried to mislead by sharing a video on social media to spread animosity in the society, instigate fighting among caste communities and disrupt peace.

He said the complainant stated that he had been beaten up but denied that he was fed faeces.

The complainant, in the FIR, has claimed Patwari promised him a motorcycle and said he would take care of his family.

The youth had earlier accused the village sarpanch's husband and son of beating him up and feeding him faeces in a dispute over a ration slip.

During a meeting with Patwari, he claimed that the police had not taken action.

The Congress leader had called the collector and asked him to take action in this matter. He had also shared a video of this meeting on social media.

The police have registered a case against the Patwari under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Reacting to the development, the Congress leader said the FIR against him has once again exposed the "dictatorship" of the ruling forces and their efforts to suppress the voice of the victims.

"This matter is not limited to just one FIR but is part of a deep conspiracy of pressure and manipulation by the ruling party, which is being hatched to defame the opposition leaders and bury the truth," he claimed.

Patwari further pointed out that two days after the matter made headlines, the youth retracted his statement and claimed in an affidavit to the collector that he had made false allegations at his behest.

He alleged that the pressure of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government is visible behind the youth's affidavit and FIR.

"The way this whole matter turned around overnight shows the misuse of power and influence by the ruling party," he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP President and party MP VD Sharma said, "Whether it is the ruling party or any other party, the law is the same for all, so the law cannot be changed for you. Jitu Patwari, there are serious allegations of manipulation against you. Is it normal to lie and create a bad atmosphere in society? Speak only the truth, when the law works, it is not a sin but justice. The law does its job, the law does not work under anyone's pressure."

