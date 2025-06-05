Congress flags India’s ‘foreign policy collapse’ over Pakistan’s UNSC committee role

Pakistan being reportedly chosen as vice-chair of a key committee of the United Nations Security Council has not gone down well with the Congress.

So much so that the party's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, has dubbed the development as a "sad story of our own foreign policy collapse'.

Pakistan has reportedly also been elected as Chairman of UNSC Taliban Sanctions Committee. Khera took to X to question how the global community could continue to validate the "continuous legitimisation of sponsorship of terrorism by Pakistan".

The Taliban Sanctions Committee oversees measures such as asset freezes, travel bans and arms embargoes on individuals and entities linked to the Taliban and considered threats to Afghanistan’s peace and stability.

Carrying on in similar vein. “1. IMF gave $1 billion to Pakistan on May 9 during Operation Sindoor. 2. World Bank decides to give $40 billion to Pakistan soon after Operation Sindoor. 3. ADB gave $800 million to Pakistan on June 3 soon after Operation Sindoor,” he posted on X.

Kharge’s attack

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also not one to shy away from criticism. Taking to X, Kharge urged the international community to stand by India’s position. “The Indian National Congress exhorts the international community to understand and support India's stand on terrorism emanating from Pakistan," he wrote on X.

“Pakistan is the perpetrator of terror. India is a victim of terror. They cannot be equated. They should not be hyphenated,” Kharge asserted.

In a detailed post, Kharge laid out the party’s concerns.

Pakistan’s other responsibility

Pakistan’s upcoming responsibilities at the UN will also include co-chairing the Informal Working Groups on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions, as well as on General UNSC Sanctions Issues. It is a non-permanent member of the 15-member Security Council for the 2025–26 term. The Council’s sanctions committees consist of all 15 members and operate through a consensus.

India, which held a non-permanent seat on the Council during 2021–22, chaired the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022. New Delhi has long maintained that Pakistan shelters the highest number of UN-designated terrorists and terror groups.