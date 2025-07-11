Congress flags BJP ‘bid to hijack Bihar elections, erase secularism, socialism from Constitution’

Stepping up their attack on the BJP during the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ rally in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling party of attempting to hijack elections, dismantle constitutional values, and undermine the rights of tribals, dalits, and youth.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the BJP was trying to "hijack upcoming elections in Bihar, as it did in Maharashtra," and called for united action by the INDIA bloc to prevent such moves.

“Like Maharashtra, attempts are being made to hijack the elections in Bihar. The BJP is attacking our Constitution across the country,” Rahul said, adding that during an INDIA bloc meeting on Thursday, it was decided to "prevent the BJP from hijacking the elections in Bihar" where assembly polls are scheduled later this year.

He also took aim at the Election Commission, claiming it was biased in favour of the BJP. “The BJP runs the government for five-six capitalists. It does not work for the common people of the country,” he added.

Rahul also highlighted what he called the marginalisation of tribal communities under the BJP rule in Odisha, stating, “Jal, Jangal, Jamin belongs to the tribals and will remain for them.” He alleged that the state's BJP government has not implemented the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, and said, “Forest right pattas are not provided to the tribals. The Congress has brought the PESA and Tribal Bill. We will enforce these laws and ensure the tribals get their land.”

Echoing Rahul’s sentiments, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led central government of seeking to dilute key constitutional principles.

“The BJP government at the Centre is attempting to omit secularism and socialism from our Constitution,” Kharge asserted.

He further alleged that the BJP and its supporters were targeting vulnerable communities in Odisha. “The BJP will wipe out dalits, tribals and youths unless they learn to fight for their rights,” the Congress chief said, adding that even government officials were being attacked.

Kharge also criticised the Centre’s economic policies, saying, “The Congress government set up 160 PSUs in India, while the BJP dispensation privatised 23 of those.”

The Congress’ ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ comes as part of a broader campaign to challenge the BJP’s governance and defend the constitutional rights of marginalised communities ahead of key state elections.