Congress boycotts Chhattisgarh assembly proceedings over ED action against Bhupesh Baghel's son

Congress MLAs on Friday boycotted the proceedings of the Chhattisgarh assembly for the day as a mark of protest against the Enforcement Directorate's action against former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son, and accused the central probe agency of trying to harass the opposition.

The ED on Friday arrested Chaitanya Baghel from his residence in Bhilai town of state's Durg district in a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam. He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after fresh raids were carried out at his home, where the father-son duo reside.

Speaking in the House, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant asked whether the government has been functioning as per the democratic system or not.

"The way ED has been carrying out raids...it is trying to put pressure on us and harass us and our family members. Our son (Chaitanya Baghel) has been picked up (by the ED) on his birthday," he said.

"We strongly oppose the move and we boycott the proceedings of the assembly," Mahant added.

Subsequently, the Congress members, including Bhupesh Baghel, walked out of the House.

Friday is the last day of the ongoing monsoon session of the legislative assembly.

The alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, according to the ED, was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 when the state was governed by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

Assets worth about Rs 205 crore of various accused have been attached by the agency as part of this investigation so far. In 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the ED's first ECIR (FIR) in this case, which was based on a complaint from the Income Tax Department.

According to the ED, the alleged commission generated through the illegal sale of liquor was shared "as per the directions from the highest political executives of the state."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.